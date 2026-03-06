Fucked Up Announce New Album Year Of The Monkey For June 2026 Release, Share Pair Of Tracks “Looking For Heaven And Not Finding It” & “Before Us Tigers Stood”

Home News Steven Taylor March 6th, 2026 - 5:52 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Canadian group Fucked Up have announced the release of the latest in their ambitious, long-running series dedicated to and titled around the years and animals of the Chinese Zodiac calendar. This latest release, Year of The Monkey, was just announced for a June 2026 release alongside the sharing of two tracks, “Looking for Heaven and Not Finding It” and “Before Us Tigers Stood.” As Stereogum reports, both tracks run for nearly half an hour each, meaning fans of Fucked Up have quite a lot to enjoy ahead of the album’s complete release.

<a href="https://fuckedup.bandcamp.com/album/grass-can-move-stones-part-2-year-of-the-monkey">Grass Can Move Stones Part 2: Year of the Monkey by Fucked Up</a>

The two new tracks, running for a combined total of about 53 minutes, also comprise only half of The Year of the Monkey. Of course, at their length and with the wild variety of sound contained within each track’s runtime, these four songs still pack a lot for listeners. While the first two tracks are available for listening now, the later two tracks “Monkey Meets The Dragon” and “Empty Is the Hand” will be available with the album’s full release on June 6th, 2026. Year of the Monkey, in addition to being apart of the broader series on Chinese Zodiacs, also comes as the second part of the band’s Grass Can Move Stones trilogy. Following on from Year of the Goat from the end of last year, Year of the Monkey continues the narrative of the project which is set to finally offer a conclusion to the band’s long-running Zodiac series. For now, though, fans can look forward to June when the rest of Year of the Monkey will release to the public.

Year of the Monkey Tracklist:

01 “Looking For Heaven And Not Finding It”

02 “Before Us Tigers Stood”

03 “Monkey Meets The Dragon”

04 “Empty Is The Hand”