Lil Wayne Claims The NFL “Fucked Up” And There’s No Chance of Him Playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Leila DeJoui April 17th, 2025 - 9:57 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

In 1982, in New Orleans, Louisiana, iconic rap artist, Lil Wayne, was born. When it was announced that Super Bowl LIX was being played in New Orleans, Wayne immediately aspired to play the halftime show. Unfortunately, Wayne was met with disappointment when it was confirmed that rap artist, Kendrick Lamar, would be taking the spot for the halftime show. Wayne went on Instagram Live after the announcement was made to express his feelings. “It hurt a whole lot…it broke me,” said Wayne.

Currently, Wayne is working on his new, long-awaited album, Tha Carter VI. On his new album, he is collaborating with other New Orleans musicians, which would have been a very fitting theme for the Super Bowl LIX.

Since Wayne was feeling incredibly disappointed with the choice of Lamar over him, fans may have thought that there would be a feud, or disses, conspiring between the two artists. However, Wayne does not blame Lamar as much as he is blaming the NFL for the decision of the performer. “They coulda had some music. But instead, they got rappin’,” said Wayne. “They fucked up.”

In an article by Stereogum, it was mentioned that Wayne was encouraged by people in the NFL to “perform” while they were negotiating who to pick for the halftime show. Wayne explains that to perform, “it’s a bunch of things they’re going to tell you to do,” said Wayne. These things he was told to do were more along the lines of public appearances Wayne never ordinarily went to. Since the disappointment of this decision, Wayne states that he will never accept an invitation to play the halftime show for the Super Bowl. This opportunity would have been perfect, yet they stole that feeling from him.