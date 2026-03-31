CHVRCHES Live Debut New Song “Conman” At Teenage Cancer Trust Show

Home News Aani Nagaiah March 31st, 2026 - 12:14 AM

Photo: CHVRCHES live. Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

CHVRCHES debuted a brand new song called “Conman” during their set at the Teenage Cancer Trust concert series at London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 27.

The band took the stage together for the first time in nearly three years. Before playing the track, frontwoman Lauren Mayberry told the crowd they had been making a new record and wanted to mark the occasion with something fresh.

“We thought, since this is a special night, we would play something off that record for you guys,” Mayberry said. “Be kind to us, we’ve never played this in front of human beings before.”

“Conman” opens with a pulsing industrial bass before unfolding into grating guitar riffs and urgent vocals from Mayberry. The track signals a heavier, post-punk direction for the band.

The show was part of the 2026 Teenage Cancer Trust series curated by The Cure’s Robert Smith. It marks a full-circle moment for CHVRCHES and Smith, who collaborated on their 2021 single “How Not To Drown” and performed together at the NME Awards the following year.

Full coverage via NME.