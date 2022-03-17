Robert Smith Joins Chvrches Live On Stage For “How Not To Drown” And Cover of “Just Like Heaven”

Home News Tara Mobasher March 17th, 2022 - 11:23 PM

The Cure frontman Robert Smith appeared at a performance by CHVRCHES in London on Wednesday. The singer joined the group for their hit collaboration “How Not To Drown” and a cover of The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven.”

Smith also played guitar for CVRCHES’ “The Mother We Share” and “Clearest Blue.” CHVRCHES is currently on their UK and North American tour, however, Smith also collaborated with the group earlier this month at the 2022 NME Awards where they won the trophy for Best Song by a UL Artist for “How Not to Drown.” Smith and CVRCHES initially joined forces in 2021 to collaborate on the second single from their latest album, Screen Violence.

The fan-captured footage of the group performing is full of energy and almost emotional vibrations. Fans seemed ecstatic to see Smith performing with the group, taking to social media to unveil the news.

Oh f*ck it’s only Robert Smith with @CHVRCHES tonight! pic.twitter.com/B6IFhclGX4 — Breaking More Waves (@BMWavesBlog) March 16, 2022

Sir @RobertSmith is here again !!!! Just like heaven again !!! thank you @CHVRCHES again !!! pic.twitter.com/4lhrJGzSlY — ㅅㅂㄹ (@retnolaras) March 16, 2022

Prior to the awards show, Smith announced that his upcoming album, Songs of a Lost World, is almost complete – teasing fans with even more content to come.