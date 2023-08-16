CHVRCHES Announce ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’ 10 Year Anniversary Special Edition Featuring Previously Unheard Material, Shares New Song “Manhattan”

Home News Roy Lott August 16th, 2023 - 7:52 PM

CHVRCHES have announced the release of the 10-Year Anniversary Special Edition of their acclaimed debut album The Bones Of What You Believe, due October 13th via Glassnote Records. The Special Edition is available in LP clear vinyl, black vinyl with die cut sleeve and CD formats. It will also be available on all digital platforms.

“It feels quite strange that Bones is almost a decade old,” says Lauren Mayberry. “In some ways, it’s like it just happened, but also like that era was a lifetime ago. We are very grateful to all the fans who gave that album a special place in their heart, and still show us so much kindness today.”

In celebration of the album’s ten year anniversary, they also released their song “Manhattan”, the first in a series of previously unheard songs recorded during the making of the album.

‘Manhattan’ was one of the first songs Iain and Martin played me and it immediately felt like an exciting thing to be involved in,” continues Mayberry. “It really showcased a lot of the traits that would eventually become synonymous with CHVRCHES and what our first album would end up sounding like. It’s fun to listen to it now, knowing everything that came along after it.” Check out the tune below.

Earlier this year, the band released their single “Over.” The band’s frontwoman Lauren Mayberry announced a solo tour that will take place this fall. Tickets are on sale now.