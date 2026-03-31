Brandi Carlile, Madonna, Gracie Abrams, Muna and More Sign Petition Fighting to Close ICE Detention Center

Home News Aryn Honaker March 31st, 2026 - 7:36 PM

Brandi Carlile, Madonna, and Gracie Abrams are among several musicians who have signed a petition calling for the closure of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Dilley, Texas.

The petition, titled “Close Dilley ICE Detention Center: Protect Children,” is published on Change.org. Part of the petition letter reads, “No child should be locked in an immigration detention center. We, the undersigned, call for the immediate closure of the Dilley Immigration Processing Center, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) family detention center in Texas, and an end to the detention of children and families. Children held in immigration detention endure trauma, neglect, and conditions that violate basic standards of health, safety, dignity, and human rights.”

The Trump administration put thousands of children in ICE facilities in 2025, with the majority being held at Dilley, and recently almost 600 children were detained in Dilley without enough food and medical and mental health services, as reported in Pitchfork.

The petition currently has over 35,000 verified signatures, and its listed demands are “transparency, accountability, and systemic reforms.” Outside of musicians, several actors have also signed, including Ayo Edebiri, Pedro Pascal, and Keke Palmer.

This marks a larger trend of celebrities speaking out against the current administration’s immigration policies and ICE. For example, in December of last year, the White House’s official X account posted a now-deleted video of ICE agents arresting people with “Juno” by Sabrina Carpenter playing in the background. The pop star took to X and wrote, “this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.” Carpenter is just one of many, artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Radiohead and Tyler, the Creator made similar protests.

Photo credit: Colin Hancock