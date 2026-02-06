Puscifer Shares Dynamic New Video For “Bad Wolf”

Home News Steven Taylor February 6th, 2026 - 5:21 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Today saw the release of American rock group Puscifer’s fifth studio album, Normal Isn’t. Alongside it’s full release came a new music video, an animation one for the track “Bad Wolf.” The new video can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

Starting with a steady bassline and serene vocals from frontman and singer Maynard James Keenan. The video is, expected for Puscifer, fairly abstract, featuring dual imagery of red and blue which seem to contrast nature with the artificial. While there is much room for interpretation, it’s not had to see there’s clearly a message here about industry destroying nature. Lyrics are also suitable abstract and somewhat ominous, with the whole song having a steady, catchy and yet somewhat unnerving sound.

Speaking more on the song and it’s influences, Keenan stated “Oral Tradition, the practice of passing down legends, myths, and metaphors, has always fascinated me. The stories contain history, important lessons, values, social contracts and the like. One of my favorites has always been the Cherokee tale of the Two Wolves. This story serves as a metaphor for our inner battle between good/wise/loving choices and poor/selfish/hateful choices. The wolf that thrives is the wolf you feed.”

Normal Isn’t released today, with 11 tracks in total. “Bad Wolf” is the third song off the album. In addition to the release, Puscifer will also tour across the US starting next month all the the way to May.