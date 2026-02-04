Puscifer Releases Cover of “Congregation” by Low as Tribute to The Late Mimi Parker

Photo Credit: Marv Watson
Puscifer has just released a deeply moving cover of “Congregation.”The song, originally by indie rock band Low, was offered as a heartfelt tribute to the late Mimi Parker (Low’s drummer and vocalist) who died in 2022. The cover arrives amid Puscifer’s rollout for their new album Normal Isn’t and shows a different side of Maynard James Keenan’s creative vision. It is both an emotional nod to Parker’s legacy and a standalone piece of art that reimagines the haunting minimalism of the original through Puscifer’s atmospheric lens.
View this post on Instagram
The rendition of “Congregation”, according to RevolverMag, is moody and contemplative, leaning into space and texture while still honoring the spirit of Low’s slowcore roots. In the original, “Congregation” is a sparse, tender composition defined by its gentle pacing, shimmering guitar lines and the warm dual vocals of Mimi Parker and Alan Sparhawk that evoke a sense of fragile spirituality. Puscifer’s version amplifies these qualities, adding subtle layers of electronic ambience that cast a dreamy glow over the track and support Keenan’s melancholic vocal interpretation.
The visuals released alongside the cover reflect this tone with muted lighting, close-up performance shots and an almost cinematic emphasis on emotional expression rather than flashy production. These visuals enhance the song’s meditative quality and underline its tribute nature.
Listeners have responded with admiration online, noting how the cover captures both the essence of the original and Puscifer’s unique artistic identity.