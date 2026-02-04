Puscifer Releases Cover of “Congregation” by Low as Tribute to The Late Mimi Parker

Home News Jasmina Pepic February 4th, 2026 - 5:53 PM

The Sessanta show, to honour Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday, featuring performances from Primus, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, held at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 20 April, 2024.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Puscifer has just released a deeply moving cover of “Congregation.”The song, originally by indie rock band Low, was offered as a heartfelt tribute to the late Mimi Parker (Low’s drummer and vocalist) who died in 2022. The cover arrives amid Puscifer’s rollout for their new album Normal Isn’t and shows a different side of Maynard James Keenan’s creative vision. It is both an emotional nod to Parker’s legacy and a standalone piece of art that reimagines the haunting minimalism of the original through Puscifer’s atmospheric lens.

The rendition of “Congregation”, according to RevolverMag, is moody and contemplative, leaning into space and texture while still honoring the spirit of Low’s slowcore roots. In the original, “Congregation” is a sparse, tender composition defined by its gentle pacing, shimmering guitar lines and the warm dual vocals of Mimi Parker and Alan Sparhawk that evoke a sense of fragile spirituality. Puscifer’s version amplifies these qualities, adding subtle layers of electronic ambience that cast a dreamy glow over the track and support Keenan’s melancholic vocal interpretation.

The visuals released alongside the cover reflect this tone with muted lighting, close-up performance shots and an almost cinematic emphasis on emotional expression rather than flashy production. These visuals enhance the song’s meditative quality and underline its tribute nature.