Puscifer Kick Off Spring 2026 Tour With Full Album Performance Of Normal Isn’t

Home News Cait Stoddard March 23rd, 2026 - 4:12 PM

According to Consequence.net, Puscifer launched their spring North American tour on Friday, March 20th, in Las Vegas and proceeded to play an 18-song set, including all 11 tunes from their new album, Normal Isn’t. The band kicked off the set with seven straight songs from Normal Isn’t, including singles “Self Evident” and “Pendulum,” as well as “The Algorithm,” which was originally released as part of an accompanying soundtrack to the American Psycho comic-book series but also included on the new LP.

On a another note, the remainder of the set consisted of favorites from their various albums, as well as the other four songs from Normal Isn’t. An intermission took place after the 11th song, “The Remedy.” The following night, Puscifer played Phoenix, where after the final song, opening act Dave Hill walked onstage and noodled around on his guitar for several minutes, playing Ozzy Osbourne, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and U2 riffs.

Prior to the tour, Keenan and Hill got together via video Zoom for Consequence‘s “Two for the Road” series, where they discussed their plans for the outing, their comedy-music influences and other topics.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson