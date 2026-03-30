Paul McCartney’s Reddit Account Temporarily Banned After Posting Photos From No-Phone LA Shows

Home News Cait Stoddard March 30th, 2026 - 7:40 PM

According to NME.com, Paul McCartney‘s official Reddit account has hit with a temporary ban over the weekend after the artist allegedly tried to share photos of his own gig with fans. On March 28, McCartney played the second of a two-night stint at 1,200-capacity venue the Fonda Theatre, following which he allegedly reactivated his long-dormant Reddit account to post images from the event in his Subreddit by telling fans he wanted to share something with them as it was a phone-free evening.

A post shared under the account handle Paul McCartney read (via Dexerto): “Hope you enjoyed the show last night. As last night was a phone-free experience we wanted to make sure you had some memories from the show to share with friends, family and loved ones.” The account then allegedly shared a Dropbox link, allowing fans to access a range of photographs that he encouraged them to share on social media with the hashtag #PaulRocksTheFonda.

Then, this morning, McCartney’s own Reddit account was banned and the thread in question has since been removed, although McCartney’s Reddit account itself, thought to be run by his management team, has since been restored. “Paul McCartney was banned on Reddit after posting photos/videos from his show at Fonda Theatre to his subreddit.”

Paul McCartney was banned on Reddit after posting photos/videos from his show at Fonda Theatre to his subreddit pic.twitter.com/hDmA0DYjUi — yeet (@Awk20000) March 30, 2026