Bob Dylan Launches Patreon With Apparent AI-Generated ‘Lectures From The Grave’ Series

Home News Cait Stoddard March 30th, 2026 - 7:17 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, earlier today, Bob Dylan posted an Instagram story with a flyer promoting Lectures From the Grave,which is an exclusive series on his new Patreon page, along with a link to the account. It costs $5 a month to view Dylan’s posts, several of which appear to utilize AI even though this is the Nobel Prize-winning writer people have been talking about recently.

So far, there are only six posts on Dylan’s Patreon. The first is an embed of a Mahalia Jackson live performance. It is followed by three posts with audio essays about former Vice President Aaron Burr, 19th century outlaw Frank James and American Old West folk hero Wild Bill. Those clips, which range from 15 minutes to 67 minutes in runtime, appear to be read out loud by an AI voice. Dylan previewed two of those audio essays on Instagram over the previous months.

There is also a series called Letters Never Sent, although there is only one entry at the moment on his Patreon. It is a fictional letter from Mark Twain to Rudolph Valentino, an Italian actor during the era of silent cinema. Valentino was 14 years old when Twain died in 1910. The letter ends with Twain’s cursive signature and the whole post is attributed to the pen name Herbert Foster.