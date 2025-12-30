Ethel Cain Shares Previously Unreleased Demos Of Willoughby Tucker I Will Always Love You Tracks

Home News Cait Stoddard December 30th, 2025 - 12:43 PM

According to Stereogum.com, Ethel Cain started 2025 off with the release of her long experimental EP, Perverts and she followed it with the official album, Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You in August. And wow, the artist has shared her Willoughby Tucker demos. Cain started out as a SoundCloud artist and she shared her Perverts demos soon after that record came out.

Now, the singer has done the same for the original versions of some of her Willoughby Tucker tracks. On Instagram, she wrote a short paragraph explaining the release of her demos, while thank people who have supported her latest EP. “Uploaded some demos from willoughby tucker onto my soundcloud. Thank u all for the love on perverts and my little blood stained blonde this year. until whatever’s next…. goodnight.”