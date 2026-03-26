Summer Slaughter 2026 Tour Dates Announced Featuring Hatebreed, Incantation, Devourment & More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 26th, 2026 - 2:20 PM

The Summer Slaughter 2026 will be decimating North America this summer from July 2 – July 24, with HATEBREED, DEVOURMENT (7/2 – 7/15), INCANTATION (7/19 – 7/24), SNUFFED ON SIGHT, FACE YOURSELF and BALMORA! Artist pre-sales launched on March 24, at 12:00 p.m. EDT (PW: SSLAUGHTER) through March 26, at 10:00 a.m local time by clicking here.

The Summer Slaughter 2026 brand built its reputation as a breeding ground for new talent and to showcase up and coming heavy bands, alongside established headliners. Hatebreed singer Jamey Jasta is breathing new life into this legacy brand and will continue the long-held tradition of giving a live platform to the absolute best up ‘n’ comers in the scene.

While talking about the event, Summer Slaughter co-organizer and Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta said: “Summer Slaughter Tour is back and we’re excited to announce the first portion of the dates! Select shows will feature up and coming local and regional acts & we’ll be playing a couple tunes from our upcoming new album, it’s gonna be SICK! See you there!”

Summer Slaughter 2026 Tour Dates

7/2 – Reading, PA – Reverb

7/3 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

7/4 – Jackson Township, NJ – Hellfest*

7/5 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

7/7 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

7/8 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

7/9 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s

7/10 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

7/11 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

7/12 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

7/14 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

7/15 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral

7/16 – Cadott, WI – Rock Fest *

7/17 – Chicago, IL – The Rumble *

7/18 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration *

7/19 – Saginaw, MI – The Vault **

7/21 – St. Louis, MO – Pop’s Nightclub **

7/22 – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center **

7/23 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre **

7/24 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom **

* Festival Date

** INCANTATION to replace DEVOURMENT