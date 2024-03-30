Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta Joins Bodysnatcher in New Single “Murder8”

Home News Cristian Garcia March 30th, 2024 - 9:13 PM

Photographer Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta has joined Florida deathcore band Bodysnatcher in the release of their new track “Murder8”.

The video for “Murder8” uses its story as a plea and reminder of the devasting impact of drug overdose. Opening up to a video message from an anonymous source, the person reports about drugs sold and disturbed outside of the manufacturing warehouse. He goes on to ask listeners and law enforcement agencies for the indictment and prosecution of all related persons of the distribution warehouse. His message ends with him describing what drugs were manufactured at the warehouse, most notably fentanyl. The video then transitions to the song where Bodysnatcher and Jamey Jasta are standing near wall playing and singing as shots of various drug users are intertwined with the band playing. The song itself is a Bodysnatcher’s deathcore sound with aggressive breakdowns and instrumental groove mixed in with Jasta’s hardcore vocals and passionate scream as he goes on to rail against the effects of drug addiction have on individual’s life and sanity.

In a press release from Costa Nostra PR, Bodysnatcher drummer Chris Whited commented on the inspiration for “Murder8”:

“’Murder8’ is a street name for Fentanyl. I lost older brother in 2022 to fentanyl and then I lost my younger sister just on year later in 2023 to fentanyl as well. Opioids have been prescribed at alarming rates since the early 2000’s and have affected millions of families across the world, especially the United States. I you have lost someone due to overdose this song goes out to you.”

“Murder8” is just one of the songs that will be included in the release of Bodysnatcher’s new EP Vile Conduct that is set to be released on April 20 via MNRK Heavy.

Vile Conduct Tracklisting:

Infested Severed Human Disdain Confession Murder8 Say Goodbye

Watch the video for Bodysnatcher’s new single “Murder8” (feat. Jamey Jasta) below: