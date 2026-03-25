Woman Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder & Assault With a Semiautomatic Firearm Charges Connected to Shooting at Rihanna’s Home

Home News Jasmina Pepic March 25th, 2026 - 1:43 PM

A woman accused of opening fire at Rihanna’s Los Angeles home has formally entered a not guilty plea. The case has drawn widespread attention due to the severity of the charges and the high-profile nature of the alleged target. Authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the incident as legal proceedings move forward.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz pleaded not guilty to all charges related to the alleged shooting at Rihanna’s residence, including attempted murder and multiple counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. According to NBC News, the plea was entered in a Los Angeles courtroom, where Ortiz appeared while facing more than a dozen felony counts tied to the incident.

Prosecutors allege Ortiz drove to the property in early March and allegedly fired numerous rounds from an AR-style rifle into the home’s exterior while Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their children were present. Fortunately, no injuries were reported despite the alleged severity of the shooting.

Ortiz is also facing alleged additional charges, including multiple counts of shooting at an occupied dwelling. If convicted, she could face a lengthy prison sentence, potentially up to life, given the seriousness of the alleged offenses.

During the hearing, Ortiz’s attorney entered the not guilty plea on her behalf and sought to have her bail reduced. The judge denied that request and maintained bail at nearly $2 million, citing concerns about public safety and flight risk.

The case remains under investigation, with authorities still working to determine any alleged connection between Ortiz and Rihanna, as well as a possible motive. For now, Ortiz maintains her innocence as the legal process continues to unfold.