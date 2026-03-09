Suspect Arrested In Shooting Of Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills Home

Home News Cait Stoddard March 9th, 2026 - 3:00 PM

According to Hollywoodreporter.com, authorities have identified the woman arrested in connection with the Sunday shooting at the home of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter that 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz was booked for attempted murder and Bail has been set at $10,225,000.

New drooped on Sunday that a woman had allegedly fired several shots into the Beverly Hills mansion, with a round penetrating a wall of the home. The woman reportedly fired the shots from her car, which was a white Tesla, across the street and then fled the scene. A call was made to 911, with police responding around 1:21 p.m. Officers followed the suspect to a parking lot in Sherman Oaks, where she was arrested. According to an LAPD radio dispatch cited by the Los Angeles Times, the woman allegedly fired off “approximately 10 shots.”

Photos posted online show multiple bullet holes in the front driveway gate of the residence and according to multiple reports, Ortiz allegedly used an AR-15-style weapon but LAPD declined to confirm further details. Rihanna was reportedly at home during the shooting but it is unclear if A$AP Rocky or their children were present. The couple have three children together: sons RZA, age 3 and Riot Rose, age 2,and daughter Rocki, who was born in September. The couple are said to live in the tony Post Office neighborhood of Beverly Hills. No injuries were reported and authorities have not yet released a motive.