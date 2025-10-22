Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Team Up With Lil Eazy-E For New Single “Eazy”

Home News Juliet Paiz October 22nd, 2025 - 4:23 PM

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony have released their new single “Eazy” featuring Lil Eazy-E, out now through Greenback Records. The song marks a long-awaited moment, linking the legendary Cleveland group with the son of the man who first discovered them, Eazy-E.

Built around a smooth Lionel Richie sample, “Eazy” blends Bone Thugs’ signature harmonies and fast, interwoven verses with a mellow West Coast feel. The track carries power, showing the group’s deep respect for their roots while creating something fresh with Lil Eazy-E’s presence.

The single follows their reunion track “Aww Shit,” which brought all five members, Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Flesh-n-Bone and Krayzie Bone back together in the studio for the first time in more than fifteen years. That release kicked off a new creative run with longtime producer DJ U-Neek, known for his work on E. 1999 Eternal and The Art of War.

Fans have been asking for this kind of full-circle moment for years, and “Eazy” delivers exactly that. The group is reportedly working on more new material recorded during recent sessions, with more announcements to come. Beyond the new music, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony were recently honored with a keynote at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026. With “Eazy,” they honor their legacy, celebrate their connection to Eazy-E and remind the world why their influence in hip hop still runs deep.

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang