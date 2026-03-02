Maynard James Keenan Says He Would Consider More Sessanta Shows If “We Have Actually New Songs To Do”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 2nd, 2026 - 7:25 PM

According to Loudwire.com, in 2023, Puscifer teamed up with A Perfect Circle and Primus to present the collaborative Sessanta Tour in coordination with Maynard James Keenan‘s 60th birthday. But three years on, it appears as though Keenan likes the idea of more so long as one condition is met. Keenan, who sings with both Puscifer and A Perfect Circle, told Full Metal Jackie on her weekend radio show that while there was some interest to continue the elaborate stage pairing thanks to Puscifer having a new album but ultimately it was decided that all three bands should have something new to support.

“I felt like, and Les Claypool agrees and Billy Howerdel agreed that unless we have actually new songs to do, it doesn’t make any sense to take that out,” shared Maynard, “So Les, I’m sure, now is working with Lar and John Hoffman to do some new Primus songs, which would then tee it up for us to go out and do another Sessanta, but that also requires me to start working with Billy to get some songs going for A Perfect Circle as well.” While speaking about A Perfect Circle, he adds that he and Howerdel continue to create but comments: “It’s just more about turning up the heat and getting it going.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson