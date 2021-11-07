mxdwn Music

Puscifer’s Exclusive Concert Films “Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti” And “Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents Featuring Money $hot by Puscifer” To Be Available On Puscifer TV On November 12

November 7th, 2021 - 6:02 AM

The Pusciverse is growing, with the newest addition being an online repository called Puscifer TV. The repository will encompass on-demand events such as Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti, Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents Featuring Money $hot by Puscifer and What Is… Puscifer.

In Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti, in celebration of the band’s fourth album release, Existential Reckoning, the band took to the Arizona desert for a live performance. The Arizona backdrop is also present in Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents Featuring Money $hot by Puscifer, which acted as a prequel to the Live at Arcosanti event. The band’s used some of the Lucador inspired footage for their video “Fake Affront” as well.

What Is… Puscifer is a two-hour mocumentary, blending sketch comedy with concert film. Scenes with some of Puscifer’s most infamous characters, like Hildy and Major Douche, are integrated with a variety of live performance footage. Puscifer TV debuts November 12.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

