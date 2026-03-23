King Tuff Shares Dynamic New Single & Video “Stairway To Nowhere”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 23rd, 2026 - 6:46 PM

King Tuff, the moniker Vermont artist Kyle Thomas, has released “Stairway to Nowhere,” which is the final single from his forthcoming new album, MOO, that will be out on March 27, through his new label MUP Records through Thirty Tigers. While recent reports of Bigfoot sightings have created quite a buzz in and around Portage County, Ohio, it is with great excitement that directors Tuff and Sela have captured footage of the Sasquatch in his Vermont habitat, rediscovering his love for rock and roll, and exploring the role of record label boss and hit-making producer. This would make 11 sightings in two weeks across twp states. The 10 foot Sasquatch was gentle and kind enough to allow the footage to be used for this video.

MOO album finds Thomas going back to his roots, after years of living in Los Angeles and trying to make albums exploring new sonic palates, he moved back to Vermont and used the same tape machine, which is a Tascam 388 that he used to record his seminal debut album, played his old blue Gibson SG and made an album of the music that always brought him the most joy, rock and roll.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson