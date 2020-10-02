Corey Taylor Premiers Energetic Cover of Motörhead’s “Ace Of Spades” on NXT

Home News Ariel King October 2nd, 2020 - 8:51 PM

Corey Taylor has premiered a cover of Motörhead’s “Ace Of Spades.” The cover comes ahead of the release from Taylor’s upcoming solo album, CMFT, which was today. The track appeared on WWE’s NXT, with Taylor performing the song alongside his band.

The video features Taylor singing the Motörhead cover in front of a large “CMFT” sign made of lights. Taylor and his band dive into the song, lending rapid drum beats and guitar riffs as Taylor enthusiastically sings the song’s lyrics. The track sticks close to the original, while Taylor’s vocals provide a higher tone.

Can’t thank @CoreyTaylorRock enough for lending his new track Culture Head off the his new album CMFT (OUT TOMORROW!) as the #NXTLOUD theme for #NXTTakeOver: 31 … but this one is for Lem… #AceOfSpades @mymotorhead pic.twitter.com/tc6RBEvLbK — Triple H (@TripleH) October 1, 2020

“Can’t thank @CoreyTaylorRock enough for lending his new track Culture Head off his new album CMFT 9OUT TOMORROW!) as the #NXTLOUD theme for #NXTTakeOver,” WWE star Triple H shared on Twitter.

The original version of “Ace Of Spades” was released by Motörhead in 1980, and appeared on the album of the same name. Motörhead will be releasing a 40th anniversary box set of Ace of Spades this upcoming October 30. Ace of Spades had been Motörhead’s fourth studio album, and the band’s introduction to the United States.

Taylor’s recent album featured tracks from Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie, the two joining him on “Black Eyes Blue.” The album had first been revealed in May, with Taylor officially announcing its release in July. With Slipknot, Taylor created an online version of Knotfest featuring past performances of the festival after the show had to be cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Taylor also participated at the Slay at Home livestream in June.

Photo credit: Owen Ela