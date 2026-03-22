Jesse Welles and Joan Baez Perform “No Kings” Live in Berkeley

Home News Skylar Jameson March 22nd, 2026 - 8:38 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Jesse Welles was joined by Kennedy Center honoree Joan Baez for a performance of his song “No Kings”. The two have plinked for this performance before, such as in November of 2025, when they performed during a sold out show at Fillmore in San Francisco, as reported by Jam Base. This time, the two came together to perform the song at The UC Theatre in Berkeley, California.

On March 21st, Welles and Baez performed the song, accompanied by Welles’ guitar and harmonica playing. Their voices blend well, with Baez’ deep rooted tone and Jesse’s authentic folk twang. The performance made for a stripped back moment in the show that reminded the audience to be united, even under a polarizing administration in Washington. This performance shows two generations of folk music joining together for an important message, staying true to the genre’s honest themes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse Welles (@wellesmusic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse Welles (@wellesmusic)