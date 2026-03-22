Jesse Welles and Joan Baez Perform “No Kings” Live in Berkeley

Jesse Welles was joined by Kennedy Center honoree Joan Baez for a performance of his song “No Kings”. The two have plinked for this performance before, such as in November of 2025, when they performed during a sold out show at Fillmore in San Francisco, as reported by Jam Base. This time, the two came together to perform the song at The UC Theatre in Berkeley, California.
On March 21st, Welles and Baez performed the song, accompanied by Welles’ guitar and harmonica playing. Their voices blend well, with Baez’ deep rooted tone and Jesse’s authentic folk twang. The performance made for a stripped back moment in the show that reminded the audience to be united, even under a polarizing administration in Washington. This performance shows two generations of folk music joining together for an important message, staying true to the genre’s honest themes.
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Welles originally released “No Kings” in June of 2025 to go along with the No Kings movement / protests against the Trump Administration that were going on throughout cities across the United States. Welles refreshed the song later in December of the same year, collaborating on it with Baez for a totally new version, performed in Berkeley. Throughout his career, Welles has been known for politically-fueled songs, such as his song “The Poor” that focuses on class divide, “United Health” about the American health care system and “Join ICE”, which is obviously an ICE protest song. And, Baez has also been outspoken on politics herself, such as when she wrote a poem addressing Donald Trump.