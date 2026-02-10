Folks Festival 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Ani DiFranco, Jesse Welles & More

Home News Juliet Paiz February 10th, 2026 - 2:49 PM

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera

The Rocky Mountain Folks Festival is back in Lyons, Colorado, from August 7 through 9, 2026, bringing its 36th year of music, stories and community along the banks of the Saint Vrain River. The festival organizers, Planet Bluegrass, have shared that Ani DiFranco and Jesse Welles will headline the weekend, leading a lineup that mixes folk legends, contemporary stars, and exciting newcomers. Tickets and camping passes have already gone on sale.

Ani DiFranco is a perfect headliner for Folks Festival. Known for her fiercely independent spirit, incredible guitar work and songwriting, she has spent decades using her music to tell stories, inspire activism and connect with audiences on a personal level. Her performances are electric, passionate and intimate all at once, and festival-goers can expect a set that leaves a lasting impression. Jesse Welles, recently Grammy-nominated, brings her own mix of folk, activism and storytelling, with songs that are both personal and socially aware, creating moments of reflection and connection.

Other major acts include Junior Brown, the guitarist whose unique blend of country, rockabilly and western swing is both playful and precise, and Steve Poltz, a long-time festival favorite known for his storytelling, humor and infectious energy on stage. Valerie June, also Grammy-nominated, adds a soulful, roots-driven sound that blends folk, blues and Americana, offering magical, heartfelt performances that linger long after the last note.

The festival also features artists like The Strumbellas, the Canadian indie-folk collective with catchy, anthemic songs, S.G. Goodman from Kentucky, whose lyrics are sharp and soulful, and Bobby Alu, the Australian-Samoan singer whose relaxed and heartfelt style draws audiences in. Tommy Prine, John McCutcheon and Scott Test round out the roster, while other rising artists will bring fresh voices for fans to discover throughout the weekend.

The Rocky Mountain Folks Festival is more than just a lineup. It is a gathering of people from all walks of life, united by a love of music and the stories it tells. Planet Bluegrass continues its commitment to sustainability, making sure the festival is not only inspiring but responsible, protecting the beautiful Colorado setting it calls home. With headliners like DiFranco and Welles alongside a diverse mix of folk legends and emerging talent, this year promises three days of music, storytelling and community that no fan will want to miss.