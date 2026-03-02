Jesse Welles Live Debuts “Sometimes You Bomb Iran” During North Carolina Show

Home News Cait Stoddard March 2nd, 2026 - 7:42 PM

According to social media artist Jesse Welles performed a live debut of the song, “Sometimes You Bomb Iran” during his North Carolina show. On the post, a video showed the artist performing the country style ditty, while playing his beautiful acoustic guitar. While watching, the whole crown remained silent during Welles’s powerful performance and on Instagram, people were voicing their opinions.

One person stated: ” I knew Jesse as his high school art teacher. In talking with him he’s gentle and kind and soft spoken. Put a guitar in his hand and he is on track to take on the opposition and joust with words. Keep giving them hell Jesse we’re here to back you up. He’s not only a great writer he’s smart. Sort of like picking your pocket while he’s smiling and shaking your other hand. He’s great.”

Also, according to setlistfm.com, Wells opened his show with “Sometimes You Bomb Iran” and other than that, the singer performed a total of 24 tunes and what is even more epic by the artist is how he performed a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door and John Denver’s “Country Road Take Me Home”, which still is still a very popular song to this day by many talented souls.