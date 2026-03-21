Peter Frampton Announces First New Album In 16 Years Carry The Light For May 2026 Release Featuring Tom Morello, H.E.R, Sheryl Crow & More

Home News Juliet Paiz March 21st, 2026 - 8:00 PM

Peter Frampton is set to release Carry the Light, his first album of new rock material in 16 years, arriving May 15, 2026. The project marks a major return for the longtime guitarist and songwriter, coming after years focused on touring, live releases, and retrospective work. The album was co-written and produced with his son, Julian Frampton, making it a notably personal project. Frampton has described the experience as one of the most enjoyable of his career, highlighting the creative connection between the two and suggesting it may not be the last time they collaborate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Frampton (@mrpeterframpton)

Carry the Light features a wide range of guest artists, including Sheryl Crow, H.E.R., Tom Morello, Graham Nash, Benmont Tench, and saxophonist Bill Evans. Each contributor plays a distinct role across the album, from vocal duets to instrumental collaborations, adding different textures without shifting away from Frampton’s core sound. Ahead of the release, Frampton shared the track “Buried Treasure,” a tribute to Tom Petty. The song pulls its lyrics entirely from Petty’s song titles and includes keyboard work from Benmont Tench, a longtime member of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

The album’s title reflects a broader theme running through the project. For Frampton, “carrying the light” represents passing on wisdom and staying grounded through change. Much of the material draws from recent years, blending reflection with a sense of forward movement. After more than six decades in music, Carry the Light stands as both a continuation/reset, new material shaped by experience, but still rooted in the style that defined his career.

Carry The Light

01 Carry the Light

02 Buried Treasure (feat. Benmont Tench)

03 I’m Sorry Elle (feat. Graham Nash)

04 Breaking The Mold (feat. Sheryl Crow)

05 I Can’t Let It Be

06 Lions At The Gate (feat. Tom Morello)

07 Islamorada (feat. H.E.R.)

08 Can You Take Me There (feat. Bill Evans)

09 Tinderbox (feat. Bill Evans)