Peter Frampton Announces Summer 2024 ‘Positively Thankful’ U.S. Tour Dates

According to blabbermouth.net, Grammy award winning guitarist Peter Frampton has announced The Positively Thankful Tour. The September run includes stops at New York’s Beacon Theatre, Washington D.C.’s The Warner Theatre, Philadelphia’s The Metropolitan Opera House and more. Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, June 28 at peterframpton.com.

While talking about the upcoming Tour, Frampton says: “First the nomination, then you guys voted like crazy and got me into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Come September, we’ll be back out for nine more shows on The Positively Thankful Tour! Can’t wait to see you then!”

The upcoming performances follow the artist’s Never Say Never Tour and the Never Ever Say Never Tour, which is the nationwide run of summer and fall dates that were unexpected by fans. Despite the announcement of his farewell tour over four years ago due to a diagnosis of the degenerative disease inclusion-body myositis, the legendary musician has continued to play venues across the country to critical acclaim.

The Positively Thankful Tour Dates

9/8 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

9/10 – Washington, D.C. – The Warner Theatre

9/12 – New York, NY – The Beacon Theatre

9/13 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre

9/15 – Westport, CT – Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts

9/17 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

9/19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Metropolitan Opera House

9/21 – Niagara Falls, NY – Seneca Niagara Casino & Hotel

9/23 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park