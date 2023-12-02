Peter Frampton Confirms New Spring 2024 Dates For Never EVER Say Never Tour

Home News Caroline Carvalho December 2nd, 2023 - 4:33 PM

Peter Frampton confirms new spring 2024 dates for his Never EVER Say Never Tour in honor to celebrate his 60th year of touring. He will play at different venues across North America, including at the Los Angeles Greek Theatre.

He shared about the tour, “I am delighted to let you know I’m planning more shows in March and April for the new Never EVER Say Never Tour! I don’t want to give up my passion and will play as long as I physically can. Hope to see you in 2024!”. On Friday, December 8 at 10 A.M. local time on his website, tickets will go on sale and Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in select cities starting on Monday, December 4 at 10 A.M local time until Thursday, December 7 at 10 P.M. local time at the Citi Entertainment program. Meanwhile, Peter Frampton previously performed with Soundgarden at Chris Cornell tribute with many other artists.

Catch Peter Frampton’s Never EVER Say Never Tour Live:

03/03 – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts – Greensboro, NC

03/05 – Count Basic Center for the Arts, The Vogel – Red Bank, NJ

03/07 – Toyota Oakdale Theatre – Wallingford, CT

03/09 – The Vine at Del Lago Resort & Casino – Waterloo, NY

03/10 – The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel – Hanover, MD

03/13 – Mayo Performing Arts Center – Morristown, NJ

03/15 – The Colosseum at Caesars – Windsor, ON

03/16 – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mount Pleasant, MI

03/18 – Hard Rock Casino – Gary, IN

03/30 – The Genesee Theatre – Waukegan, IL

04/01 – State Theatre – Minneapolis, MN

04/03 – Orpheum Theatre – Omaha, NE

04/05 – The Midland Theatre – Kansas City, MO

04/07 – The Mission – Denver, CO

04/09 – Eccles Theater – Salt Lake City, UT

04/11 – Grand Sierra Resort. Grand Theatre – Reno, NV

04/13 – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

04/14 – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – San Diego, CA