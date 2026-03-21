Nas & DJ Premier Share Cinematic New Video “GiT Ready”

Home News Juliet Paiz March 21st, 2026 - 8:10 PM

Nas and DJ Premier have released the official video for “GiT Ready,” a new track from their collaborative album Light Years. Directed by Jean Charles “JC” Charavin, the video takes a cinematic and controlled approach that matches the tone of the song. Filmed in New York City, the visuals pull from modern architecture along with themes tied to finance and technology. The setting feels polished and intentional, with clean spaces and sharp visuals replacing anything overly flashy. Nas moves through these environments with a calm, assured presence, while DJ Premier appears as a steady force behind the scenes, reinforcing the idea that their status is already established.

The song itself leans into a classic but refined sound. DJ Premier’s production is stripped back but still hits hard, built around tight drums and subtle samples that leave space for Nas to lead. His flow is steady and focused, touching on longevity, discipline and maintaining relevance without chasing trends. It feels more reflective than aggressive, centered on experience rather than competition.

The video follows that same energy. There is no heavy storyline, but instead a focus on mood, control and detail. Each scene moves with purpose, highlighting precision and confidence rather than chaos.“GiT Ready” adds to Light Years as a project rooted in legacy, showing how both artists continue to evolve while staying grounded in the sound that defined their careers.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna