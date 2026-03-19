Pophouse Obtains Majority Stake in Tina Turner’s Catalog

Home News Jasmina Pepic March 19th, 2026 - 2:13 PM

Swedish entertainment company Pophouse Entertainment has secured a major new acquisition involving the legacy of Tina Turner. The deal centers on a majority stake in Turner’s iconic music catalog, marking another high-profile move in the growing market for artist rights. It also reflects continued efforts to preserve and expand the late singer’s influence for new generations.

Pophouse has acquired a majority share of Turner’s catalog from BMG, while BMG retains a minority interest. The agreement also includes rights to Turner’s name, image and likeness, further consolidating control over her artistic estate and brand.

According to Variety, the partnership is focused on long-term stewardship of Turner’s work, with both companies emphasizing the importance of honoring her legacy while introducing creative initiatives. Pophouse CEO Jessica Koravos said the company plans to develop new projects that celebrate Turner’s music and persona, potentially including immersive experiences similar to past ventures tied to other artists.

Turner, who died in 2023 at age 83, remains one of the most celebrated artists in music history, known for hits like “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Proud Mary.” Her catalog has long been considered one of the most valuable in the industry, and this latest deal highlights the continued demand for legendary music assets.

Pophouse has built a reputation for acquiring and reimagining major catalogs, including work connected to acts like ABBA, Kiss and Avicii. With Turner’s music now under its umbrella, the company appears poised to further expand its portfolio while shaping how her legacy is experienced in the years ahead.