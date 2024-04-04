Kiss Sell Music Catalogue & Rights For $300 Million To Pophouse

Home News Cait Stoddard April 4th, 2024 - 12:32 PM

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz

According to consequence.net, rock band KISS have sold their music catalog and rights to the band’s branding to Pophouse Entertainment, which is the Swedish company behind the ABBA Voyage Tour and the upcoming KISS Avatar shows. Pophouse made a $300 million deal that nets the company rights to KISS’S music, logo, and the band’s iconic makeup designs. The agreement also covers artist shares of master recordings and publishing rights.

KISS‘S deal with Pophouse has far more implications for the continued exposure of KISS’S avatar shows, which are expected to launch in 2027. While talking about the acquisition of KISS’S catalogue, Pophouse CEO Per Sundin told Billboard that “We want to keep to the legacy. We want to extend it and amplify it for new generations.”

Johan Lagerlöf, Head of Investment at Pophouse adds: “The band has consistently been able to appeal to new generations of fans and our mission is to fulfill the band’s vision to become immortal, and to let new generations discover and be part of the KISS journey and carry it forward. With the help of the fans’ energy, the band, our expertise, and creativity. We will make that vision happen.”

Back in December, KISS revealed their avatars at the end of their final show in New York City. The band then shared a teaser announcing the 2027 premiere of the avatars, which will be created by Star Wars special-effects innovators Industrial Light & Magic and Pophouse.

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz