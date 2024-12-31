KISS Share Mini-Documentary About Final Farewell Concert

Home News Cait Stoddard December 31st, 2024 - 7:06 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, one year ago, KISS‘s last tour ever ended with one final epic performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Fans can now relive the magic of that night with a 20 minute recap video.The band‘s final concert at Madison Square Garden lasted two hours and 15 minutes and it saw the legendary rock band performing to 20,000 fans at the second show of a two-night stand.

After the set-closing “Rock And Roll All Nite”, a message was displayed on the video screens: “A new KISS era starts now” and digital avatars of the four members of KISS appeared playing the band’s anthem “God Gave Rock And Roll To You.” The announcement signaled that from here on out, KISS will be performing as digital avatars.

The KISS avatars were created by Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) and were financed and produced by the Swedish company Pophouse Entertainment, which is behind the successful ABBA Voyage show in London. The avatars will now be available for live shows around the world and in digital online settings, which some people collectively refer to as the metaverse.

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz