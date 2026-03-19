Pallbearer Announce Spring & Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 19th, 2026 - 4:34 PM

As they continue to celebrate the 2025 redux of their pivotal album Foundations of Burden, Pallbearer has announced additional North American touring in support of the album (in collaboration with Ground Control Touring). Spanning March through June, the band will sweep through North America by adding stops in the midwest, east coast USA and Canada (Toronto and Montreal). Updated tour dates can be found below and tickets for the new shows will go on sale this Friday, at 10 a.m. local time here.

Pallbearer’s Foundations of Burden (2025 Redux) is a lovingly reconstituted rendering of their milestone 2014 album. “During the writing and preparation for ‘Foundations,’ everything was ephemeral and we were practically feral,” recalls bassist/vocalist Joseph D. Rowland. “We had no real practice space, we barely had a single working computer between the four of us. Our demos of the record consisted of something barely discernible from white noise. Nevertheless, we knew we were working towards building a set of songs we were deeply enthusiastic about. Once in the thick of recording, the feeling went from dream to dreamlike very quickly, as we found ourselves in what felt like an endless churn of repetition. We slept at the studio on whatever soft surfaces we could find, waking each day to discover that some of the previous day’s work had been corrupted overnight. This resulted in some parts of the album being recorded many times over. The guitars in particular mutated into something Sisyphean.”

Pallbearer Tour Dates

3/27 – Little Rock, AR — White Water Tavern

4/8 – Louisville, KY — Zanzabar *

4/10 – Cleveland, OH — Grog Shop *

4/11 – Buffalo, NY — Rec Room *

4/12 – Brattleboro, VT — Stone Church *

4/14 – Portland, ME — Oxbow *

4/15 – Portsmouth, NH — Press Room *

4/17 – Braintree, MA — Hopsmokerfest at Widowmaker Brewing

4/18 – Brooklyn, NY — Elsewhere *

4/19 – Baltimore, MD — Ottobar *

4/20 – Philadelphia, PA — Underground Arts *

4/21 – Norfolk, VA — The Annex *

4/22 – Raleigh, NC — Kings *

4/23 – Knoxville, TX — The Pilot Light *

5/28 – Columbus, OH — Ace of Cups ^

5/29 – Toledo, OH — Frankie’s

5/30 – Toronto, ON — Prepare the Ground Festival

5/31 – Montreal, QC — Piranha Bar ^

6/2 – Albany, NY — Empire Underground ^

6/3 – Pittsburgh, PA — Spirit ^

6/4 – Grand Rapids, MI — Pyramid Scheme ^

6/5 Milwaukee, WI — Milwaukee Metal Fest

6/6 – Tolono, IL — Loose Cobra ^

6/7 – Nashville, TN — Cannery Hall ^

* with Knoll

^ with Blood Vulture