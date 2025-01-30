Pallbearer Announce Spring 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 30th, 2025 - 12:52 PM

According to consequence.net, doom metal band Pallbearer will be embarking on a U.S. tour this March, which will feature support from Cinder Well. The run will see the band playing gigs across the Southwest and West Coast. Dates kick off on March 1, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and run through March 29, in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Ticket information can be found on Pallbearer’s website. Fans can also get tickets through StubHub, where each purchase is 100 percent guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Pallbearer will be on the road supporting their latest album, Mind Burns Alive, which was released last year. Named one of Heavy Consequence‘s Best Metal & Hard Rock Albums of 2024, the LP saw the band embracing their somber side by incorporating elements of slowcore and dark folk.

While briefly talking about the tour, Pallbearer said: “We hope to bring a shared intensity and catharsis amidst these darkened days.”

Pallbearer Tour Dates

3/1 – Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live *

3/2 – San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box *

3/3 – Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves *

3/5 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole *

3/7 – Oakland, CA – Eli’s Mile High Club *

3/8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Midnight Hour *

3/24 – Costa Mesa, CA – The Wayfarer *

3/25 – San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick *

3/27 – Albuquerque, NM – Insideout *

3/28 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall *

3/29 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live *

* = w/ Cinder Well

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna