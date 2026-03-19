Imaad Wasif Shares Meditative New Single & Video “We Are Hunters”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 19th, 2026 - 8:10 PM

Today, Imaad Wasif has shared the single, “We Are Hunters,” which is a contemplative stunner that the artist he explains: “starts off floating in a web of narcosis and then plummets at light speed like the man who fell to earth with its pounding heartbeat dragging me along for the ride. The payoff feels like a revolutionary act of joy.” Los Angeles alternative flagship station KCRW adds: “We Are Hunters’ begins as a raga meditation and unravels into something far more feral, part Sonic Youth haze, part spiritual excavation. There’s tension in every note, a push and pull between transcendence and he weight of being human.”

An album brimming with strikingly beautiful songs, Superconsciousness finds Wasif in a burst of melodic creativity. “I’ve fully gone rogue,” he explains: “I’m operating outside of the systems that I once knew. Somedays, I feel that I’ve been swept away in the rising tide of what honestly feels like a blood red sea.” “Believe,” the first single released from the album, is a fragile beauty of a song, a twinkling elegy marked by a mesmerizing piano arpeggio which opens up into a Jesus and Mary Chain-esque fuzzed out climb, which Austin Town Hall likens to “peeling back an orange, and with each revelation, a new sensation takes hold of the listener, blossoming into this powerful emotional pull that will keep you coming back.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat