Imaad Wasif Announces New Album So Long Mr. Fear For August 2022 Release, Shares New Single “Fader” Featuring The Postal Service’s Jen Wood

Indian singer-songwriter Imaad Wasif has announced his latest album So Long Mr. Fear for release on August 9 via Sonic Ritual. Wasif has also shared a new single entitled “Fader” featuring Jen Wood of the Postal Service.

Wood is not the only vocal feature on the forthcoming record, Karen O of Yeah Yeah Yeahs will also be included on a track called “Poet Of The Damned.” The album was produced by Bobb Bruno who previously worked with Best Coast and was mixed by Grammy-nominated audio engineer Lewis Pesacov.

On the album, Wasif offered, “I wanted to be able to hear my voice without any trace of self-consciousness, without overthinking it, and let the lyrics keep their presence.” This is showcased in the first single “Fader” which is equally mesmerizing and meditative. Piano, keyboard and guitar work together to amplify Wasif’s powerful vocals, keeping rhythm while telling a story. The lyricism is undoubtedly romantic and dreamy with dazzling lines such as “If I die next to you there would be no defeat/Only glory that would shine down on me.”

Like an innumerable amount of musicians, the album was born out of the pandemic, created at a distance and void of in-person spaces. Yet, Wasif went above and beyond to make sure there was a sense of connectivity and depth in the album, one that builds on his five previous critically acclaimed albums.

So Long Mr. Fear Tracklist

1. Elemental

2. Come Around

3. I Am Free

4. Fader

5. Poet Of The Damned

6. Painted On

7. Place In The Dark

8. Regeneration

9. So Long Mr. Fear

10. Jealous Kind

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat