Imaad Wasif Unveils Dreamy New Music Video For “Fader”

Imaad Wasif today releases a romantic, dreamlike video to his soaring single “Fader.” The song is featured on his upcoming sixth studio album So Long Mr. Fea. The video sees a couple slow dancing while Wasif plays a grand piano, and other visual vignettes, the tilaka painted on his forehead is a cultural reminder of his “personal secular spiritual beliefs.” He adds, “The mark is worn as a direct confrontation of a philosophically diametric upbringing: My mother Hindu and my father Muslim.”

Director Gillian Garcia also spoke about the music video.“I imagine ‘Fader’ as the song you hear playing inside a piano lounge tucked in a discreet strip mall,” “Inside you find a hidden world—a mystifying person plays the piano and sings in a corner while a lone couple dance underneath a disco.” Check out the visual below.

So Long Mr. Fear follows 2018’s Great Eastern Sun. It features vocals from Jen Wood of The Postal Service and Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The ten-track album is set to be released on August 9 via Sonic Ritual.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat