Maren Morris Announces Summer 2026 dreamGIRL Tour Dates

Home News Jasmina Pepic March 18th, 2026 - 2:07 PM

Country pop star Maren Morris has announced her Summer 2026 dreamGIRL Tour, marking her return to the road for a special run of West Coast dates. The tour follows the remaining spring leg of her Dreamsicle Tour and arrives during a milestone moment in her career. It also coincides with the upcoming tenth anniversary of her breakthrough debut album HERO.

The 12-date run is set to bring Morris across North America’s western regions, with stops in Canada, California, Nevada, Colorado and the Pacific Northwest. Support on most dates will come from Scout Willis, adding a distinct collaborative element to the tour. Fans can expect a thoughtfully curated setlist that pulls from all four of Morris’s albums, where she blends early hits with newer material from her latest project D R E A M S I C L E.

This tour will offer a more intimate and unique live experience compared to her previous outings. That direction reflects the personal nature of D R E A M S I C L E, which captures a period of transformation and emotional growth in Morris’s life. The album’s themes are expected to carry into the live setting, giving audiences a deeper connection to the material.

Tickets for the dreamGIRL Tour will first be available through the Lunatics Presale beginning today, Wednesday March 18th, with general sales opening March 20th. With a limited number of dates and a focused geographic run, demand is expected to be strong as Morris continues to evolve as both a performer and storyteller.

dreamGIRL Tour Dates:

6/13/26 – Spruce Meadows – Calgary, AB

6/26/26 – San Diego County Fair – Del Mar, CA

7/11/26 – Uptown Theatre Napa – Napa, CA

7/12/26 – The Mountain Winery – Saratoga, CA

7/14/26 – Yaamava’ Theater – Highland, CA

7/15/26 – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

7/17/26 – Vilar Performing Arts Center – Beaver Creek, CO

7/19/26 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

7/20/26 – TBA – Salt Lake City, UT

7/22/26 – McMenamins Grand Lodge – Forest Grove, OR

7/23/26 – Woodland Park Zoo – Seattle, WA