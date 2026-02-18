Hollywood Bowl 2026 Summer Season Lineup Announced Featuring Foo Fighters With LA Phil, St. Vincent With Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, The Roots Picnic & More

Home News Skyy Rincon February 18th, 2026 - 9:10 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

The Los Angeles Philharmonic has announced the Hollywood Bowl’s annual summer season lineup of shows which notably include Foo Fighters with Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, the 2026 edition of Roots Picnic and St. Vincent with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra among many others. Central to this year’s festivities is a celebration of the iconic Gustavo Dudamel who is set to lead an entire week of performances featuring the LA Phil and a star-studded list of special guests.

As previously mentioned, Dave Grohl and co will be joining the LA Phil and YOLA onstage at the Hollywood Bowl on August 22 as a part of the ‘Celebrating Gustavo’ event. On June 13 and 14, Blue Note Jazz Festival is set to take place featuring performances by Wyclef Jean, Samara Joy, Patti LaBelle and many more.

On June 19, Chance The Rapper will be headlining a special Juneteenth performance. A Roots Picnic Experience will be returning for its third iteration on June 27 including appearances from De La Soul, Nas, T.I and more. On August 2, St. Vincent will be taking the stage alongside the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra following the release of her 2024 album All Born Screaming. As part of the KCRW Festival, Jon Batiste will be performing on the Hollywood Bowl stage on September 27.

How To Get Hollywood Bowl Summer Season 2026 Tickets

Different purchase options are available for those interested in attending Hollywood Bowl summer season shows here. There are options for subscription packages, creating your own packages as well as individual tickets to singular concert events.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz