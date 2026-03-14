Empire Of The Sun Announce Summer & Fall 2026 ‘Ask That God: Afterlife’ North American Tour Dates

Home News Juliet Paiz March 14th, 2026 - 3:49 PM

Empire of the Sun are heading back to North America this year with their biggest tour on the continent yet. The Australian electronic pop project has announced the Ask That God: Afterlife tour, a sprawling summer and fall run that builds on the world introduced in their 2024 album Ask That God and the sold-out global tour that followed in 2025.

Rather than simply revisiting the same production, the band says this new run will feature a reworked live show that continues the story and expands the visual universe around the record. The tour is framed as the next stage of that journey and what they’re calling the “Afterlife” chapter, where the theatrical characters and surreal imagery that define an Empire of the Sun performance evolve even further.

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The tour begins August 11 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, a venue known for turning big, cinematic shows into something even more dramatic. From there the group will move through more than 30 cities across the U.S. and Canada. A few of the bigger stops include Forest Hills Stadium in Queens on August 29 and Northwell at Jones Beach Theater the following night. Later in the run the band will land at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 8 before wrapping everything up October 9 in Las Vegas at PH Live inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

French electronic duo Polo & Pan and electro-funk band Midnight Generation will open the shows, adding another layer of groove-heavy energy to the lineup. The tour announcement came shortly after a cryptic teaser from frontman Luke Steele hinting at “Afterlife 26,” which set fans speculating about what was coming next. Steele has described this era as a moment of transition for the band and a chance to step into a new chapter and push their music and visuals into new territory.

If history is any guide, fans can expect something far beyond a standard concert. Empire of the Sun has built its reputation on turning live shows into colorful, larger-than-life experiences and this new tour looks ready to push that idea even further.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Ask That God: Afterlife Tour

8/11 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/14 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

8/16 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

8/18 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

8/20 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

8/23 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

8/25 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

8/28 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

8/29 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

8/30 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

9/2 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

9/4 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

9/5 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann

9/6 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/9 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

9/10 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

9/12 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater

9/13 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/16 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater

9/17 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

9/21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

9/24 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

9/26 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

9/29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10/1 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/3 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

10/7 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

10/8 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl