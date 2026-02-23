Brandi Carlile Calls For ICE Reform Following Minneapolis Show: “What If ICE Just Started Giving Everybody Rides To Immigration Court Instead Of Detaining Them?”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 23rd, 2026 - 2:54 PM

According to NME.com, Brandi Carlile has shouted out at Donald Trump after a huge live show in Minneapolis, where the artist said that those who voted for him have been “scammed”. The comments happened when the artist singer took the stage at the Target Center in Minneapolis as part of her Human arena tour. “You have been through so much,” she told the audience, before speaking to Rolling Stone backstage about her issues with the Trump administration. The gig also saw her backed by a group of local local freedom fighters called the Singing Resistance.

“It’s very clear that this administration is not interested in legal immigration… They’re interested in violent theater and dominance over other people,” Carlile briefly told the outlet. “I don’t believe most people signed up for that. Even people who voted for Trump, who I’m angry with, I don’t think they voted for this and I do think that they can still change their minds.”

According to Rolling Stone, the gig raised over $600,000 (£444,000) for the organisation,and also saw Carlile take to the stage to call out the actions of ICE in the city, which have led to the deaths of civilians Reneé Good and Alex Pretti.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz