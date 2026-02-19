Brandi Carlile Will Livestream “Be Human: A Concert for Minneapolis” Concert on Saturday to Raise Money for Advocates for Human Rights

Home News Jasmina Pepic February 19th, 2026 - 3:03 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Brandi Carlile is bringing her music to audiences far beyond Minneapolis this weekend. The 11 time Grammy Award winner will livestream her sold out Target Center performance as a benefit event titled “Be Human: A Concert for Minneapolis.” The broadcast aims to raise funds and awareness for Minnesota based nonprofit The Advocates for Human Rights.

The concert takes place Saturday, February 21th, at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Fans can listen live for free via Minnesota Public Radio’s The Current at 89.3 FM in Minneapolis and St. Paul and worldwide at TheCurrent.org in audio format. A paid ticketed option will also stream through VEEPS, offering both audio and video access for $29.99. The VEEPS stream will remain available for 48 hours and serves as the only opportunity to watch Carlile’s “The Human Tour” from home. The Head and the Heart will open at 7:00 p.m. CT, with Carlile taking the stage at 8:15 p.m. CT.

Through her Looking Out Foundation, $2 from every concert ticket will benefit The Advocates for Human Rights, along with all proceeds from VEEPS livestream purchases. A limited edition commemorative t-shirt is also available, with proceeds supporting the same cause. Carlile shared that she felt compelled to recognize what Minnesotans are experiencing and to harness music as a force for collective action and healing.

The Minneapolis show follows a string of sold out arena dates on “The Human Tour,” including performances at Madison Square Garden and TD Garden. The tour celebrates her latest album, Returning To Myself, which debuted at number seven on the Billboard 200 and has drawn widespread critical acclaim.