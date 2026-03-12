The Stray Cats Announce Summer 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 12th, 2026 - 2:00 PM

Today, The Stray Cats, all three original members Brian Setzer (guitar, vocals), Lee Rocker (upright bass, vocals) and Slim Jim Phantom (drums, vocals),will return to the road in 2026 with a month-long and cross-country summer tour. Kicking off on July 24 ,in Las Vegas, The band will bring their legendary explosive live show and red-hot rock & roll to audiences nationwide including multiple stops throughout California before wrapping with a three NY-area performances.

The group’s setlists will be highlighted by some of the iconic multi-million selling band’s massive hits”Stray Cat Strut,” “Rock This Town,” “Runaway Boys,” “(She’s) Sexy + 17” and other tunes. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13, at 10:00 a.m. local time. An artist fan club presale kicks off Tuesday, March 10, at 10:00 a.m. through Thursday, March 12, at 10:00 p.m. local time by clicking HERE.

“It’s good to be healthy and strong again. There’s something about the unique sound of The Stray Cats that keeps drawing me in. The Gretsch guitar, the acoustic bass, and the stand-up drums still sound pure and fresh today. Come on out and have some fun with us this summer.” said Setzer. Rocker adds: “The Stray Cats are back and ready to blast off! It’s an amazing feeling to join up with Brian and Slim, hit the stage and Rock across America. No one can do it like us Cats, …….nobody comes close” Phantom briefly concludes with:“With The Stray Cats, there’s always some extra magic around the summertime shows. It’s the perfect time for the Cats & Kittens to get dolled up, put the top down & cruise to the greatest Rockabilly show on earth!”

The Stray Cats Tour Dates

7/24 — Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

7/25 — Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

7/26 — Del Mar, CA – The Sound

7/28 — Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

7/29 — Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

7/31 — Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

8/1 — Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery

8/2 — Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

8/4 — Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater

8/5 — Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center

8/7 — TBA – TBA

8/8 — Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

8/10 — Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights

8/11 — TBA – TBA

8/12 — Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park

8/14 — Westbury, NY – Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

8/15 — Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino Resort

8/16 — Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center