Stray Cats Announce Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

The Stray Cats have announced a 2024 tour that will kick off in late July.
This marks the band’s first tour in five years after their reunion in 2018 and the release of their comeback album 40, the following year. This tour will feature the band’s classic lineup of Brian Setzer, Lee Rocker, and Slim Jim Phantom. The Midnight Cowgirls are their openers for each date.
The Stray Cats’ tour begins on July 27 in Woodinville, Washington and continues through August with stops at Costa Mesa, San Diego, Denver, New York City and more. Bridgeport, Connecticut is the band’s last stop on August 17.
Stray Cats 2024 Tour Dates:
07/27 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michele Winery
07/28 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
07/30 — Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
08/01 — Costa Mesa, CA @ The Pacific Amphitheatre
08/02 — Costa Mesa, CA @ The Pacific Amphitheatre
08/03 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
08/06 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
08/08 — Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center for the Arts
08/09 — Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater
08/10 — Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
08/12 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
08/13 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater
08/15 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
08/16 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort – Ovation Hall
08/17 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Source – https://consequence.net/2024/03/stray-cats-2024-tour/
