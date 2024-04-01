Stray Cats Announce Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Rashmika Vinakota April 1st, 2024 - 2:33 PM

The Stray Cats have announced a 2024 tour that will kick off in late July.

This marks the band’s first tour in five years after their reunion in 2018 and the release of their comeback album 40, the following year. This tour will feature the band’s classic lineup of Brian Setzer, Lee Rocker, and Slim Jim Phantom. The Midnight Cowgirls are their openers for each date.

The Stray Cats’ tour begins on July 27 in Woodinville, Washington and continues through August with stops at Costa Mesa, San Diego, Denver, New York City and more. Bridgeport, Connecticut is the band’s last stop on August 17.

Stray Cats 2024 Tour Dates:

07/27 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michele Winery

07/28 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

07/30 — Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

08/01 — Costa Mesa, CA @ The Pacific Amphitheatre

08/02 — Costa Mesa, CA @ The Pacific Amphitheatre

08/03 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

08/06 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

08/08 — Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center for the Arts

08/09 — Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater

08/10 — Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

08/12 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

08/13 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

08/15 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

08/16 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort – Ovation Hall

08/17 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Source – https://consequence.net/2024/03/stray-cats-2024-tour/