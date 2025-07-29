The Stray Cats Announce Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Leila DeJoui July 29th, 2025 - 5:11 AM

On July 28, 2025, the band, The Stray Cats, officially announced that they will be going on tour. The tour will include all three members of the band, which include the guitarist and vocalist Brian Setzer, the upright bassist and vocalist Lee Rocker and the drummer and vocalist Slim Jim Phantom. According to an article by Brooklyn Vegan, this will be Setzer’s first live shows since being diagnosed with an auto-immune disease. Going back on the road, Setzer says how he is excited to connect with his fans again through music. “What blows me away every time is how this music still connects — decades later, it’s just as raw, just as real. We see fans from every generation now,” said Setzer.

The tour is anticipated to be a month-long tour across North America, which starts in October. The tour kicks off on Oct. 25 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan and is set to wrap up on Nov. 30 in Wheatland, California. “There’s nothing like the sound we make when the three of us hit the stage–it’s high-octane rockabilly, loud and proud,” said Rocker. “We’re fired up to bring that to fans across the country again!”

Tickets will begin to go on sale on Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Before that, the pre-sale tickets begin on July 29, at 10 a.m. local time. “HOLY MACKEREL! The Cats are back for a very special indoor tour,” said Phantom. “I’m thrilled and excited to be on the road in 2025 with the best Rockabilly band in the world! These are the venues where the Cats sound best and one thing I can guarantee 100%…We Will Rock Your Town!!”

THE STRAY CATS – 2025 TOUR DATES:

10/25 – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mount Pleasant, MI

10/26 – Hard Rock Casino Rockford – Rockford, IL

10/28 – The Louisville Palace – Louisville, KY

10/29 – Murat Theatre – Indianapolis, IN

10/31 – Mershon Auditorium – Columbus, OH

11/01 – Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana – Gary, IN

11/02 – MGM Northfield Park Center Stage – Northfield, OH

11/04 – Mayo Performing Arts Center – Morristown, NJ

11/05 – Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair – Westbury, NY

11/07 – Foxwoods Resort Casino – Ledyard, CT

11/08 – The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino – Verona, NY

11/09 – The Capitol Theatre – Port Chester, NY

11/11 – Taft Theatre – Cincinnati, OH

11/13 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO

11/15 – Route 66 Casino Hotel – Albuquerque, NM

11/16 – Celebrity Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

11/18 – Yaamava’ Theater – Highland, CA

11/19 – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan – Las Vegas, NV

11/22 – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts – Santa Rosa, CA

11/23 – Hard Rock Live – Wheatland, CA