The Stray Cats Announce Cancelation Of Upcoming Tour Dates Due To Brian Setzer’s Illness

According to Consequence.net, The StrayCats have canceled their fall US tour as frontman Brian Setzer battles a “serious illness.” The tour was set to mark the rockabilly trio’s return to the road following Setzer’s February 2025 disclosure that he had been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that is affecting his hands and his ability to play guitar.
In a new statement addressing the tour’s cancellation, Setzer said: “I’m heartbroken to share, due to serious illness, I am unable to perform and very regrettably have to cancel our Stray Cats tour. I know this affects so many people and I am devastated to have to deliver this news. I’ve been trying everything I can to go on and do these shows, but it is just not possible. I’ve been looking forward so much to being on stage with my band mates again and playing for all of our amazing fans, and I’m gutted.”
The Stray Cats Canceled Tour Dates
10/25 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
10/26 – Rockford, IL @ Hard Rock Casino Rockford
10/28 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
10/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
10/31 – Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium
11/01 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
11/02 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park Center Stage
11/04 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
11/05 – Westbury, NY @ Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair
11/07 – Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
11/08 – Verona, NY @ The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino
11/09 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
11/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
11/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
11/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Route 66 Casino Hotel
11/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
11/18 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater
11/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
11/20 – Del Mar, CA @ The Sound
11/22 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Ruth Finley Person Theater
11/23 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live