The Stray Cats Announce Cancelation Of Upcoming Tour Dates Due To Brian Setzer’s Illness

Cait Stoddard October 28th, 2025 - 6:43 PM

According to Consequence.net, The StrayCats have canceled their fall US tour as frontman Brian Setzer battles a “serious illness.” The tour was set to mark the rockabilly trio’s return to the road following Setzer’s February 2025 disclosure that he had been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that is affecting his hands and his ability to play guitar.

In a new statement addressing the tour’s cancellation, Setzer said: “I’m heartbroken to share, due to serious illness, I am unable to perform and very regrettably have to cancel our Stray Cats tour. I know this affects so many people and I am devastated to have to deliver this news. I’ve been trying everything I can to go on and do these shows, but it is just not possible. I’ve been looking forward so much to being on stage with my band mates again and playing for all of our amazing fans, and I’m gutted.”

