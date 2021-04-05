Inara George’s Road Angel Project Announces Album of The Bird And The Bee Covers

Home News Tristan Kinnett April 5th, 2021 - 9:33 PM

The sixth installment of the Road Angel Project will be an album full of The Bird and The Bee covers by producer Dev Marvelous. The release is set for April 16 via Release Me Records and is preceded by lead single “La La La.” The Road Angel Project is Inara George’s charity initiative benefitting Sweet Relief’s COVID-19 Fund for struggling musicians.

“La La La” was originally released on The Bird and The Bee’s self-titled debut album in 2007. Marvelous’ cover transforms it into a funky synth jam with crisper production. It’s pretty faithful to the original composition still, and the switch from hazy psychedelic indie to jazzy funk pop is smoother than one might have considered previously.

“It is always so incredibly flattering to have someone play or record a cover of a song I wrote, no matter what,” George said of the upcoming volume. Dev Marvelous recorded the songs of his own volition and sent them to George, who promptly asked for permission to release them for the Road Angel Project.

George and Marvelous were interviewed by Atwood Magazine about the release. Marvelous explained his recording process and George discussed the Road Angel Project at large. “I’m very excited to be working on this release with Dev,” George adds, “and it feels appropriate for the Road Angel Project, which, in addition to raising funds for musicians and music industry workers, is also a way for lesser known musicians to have a platform to be heard.”

All of the Road Angel Project’s releases have also been compiled in an official Spotify playlist. Most of the other Road Angel Project tracks have featured lesser-known artists, with the biggest exception being Dave Grohl’s appearance on a duet version of “Sex in Cars” with George.

The Road Angel Project’s previous volume featured a cover of Allen Toussaint’s “Southern Nights” that George recorded in collaboration with The Greyboy Allstars’ Michael Andrews, along with a previously-unreleased track by Daedelus called “Brightest Star Tonight” and a 20-minute improvisation by Gabe Noel called “Stringbath 6,” which was recorded live via Zoom on October 26, 2020.

Road Angel Project Presents: Dev Marvelous x The Bird and The Bee Tracklist:

1. Polite Dance Song (The Bird and The Bee)

2. What’s In The Middle (The Bird and The Bee)

3. La La La (The Bird and The Bee)

4. Gamera (Greg Kurstin)

5. Take Me To Paris (Inara George)

6. Lovey Dovey (The Bird and The Bee)

7. Birthday (The Bird and The Bee)

Photo credit: Owen Ela