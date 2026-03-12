Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE & Surf Gang Announce New Joint Album Pompeii/Utility For April 2026 Release, Share New Double Single “Minty/Earth”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 12th, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Longtime collaborators, tour mates and friends Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE and SURF GANG, announce their collaborative double LP, POMPEII / UTILITY is due out on April 3, through 10k/Tan Cressida/SURF GANG Records. Bringing together two of the most critically celebrated rappers in the game, the project spans 33 tracks and was produced by NYC’s producer super collective SURF GANG.

Harrison, one of SURF GANG’s founding producers alongside evilgiane and Eera, laid much of the foundation for the project’s production, a role that should come as no surprise given his past work with the likes of Niontay and Earl Sweatshirt (“Cressidaway! / TPGeek”), MIKE (“Belly 1”), and Veeze (“Luve the Tour”). While the project has remained a secret until now, this collection of songs has been many years in the making, a fact their respective cult fan bases have been acutely aware of through a trail of sporadic snippets and hints from the artists. Alongside the album announcement, Earl, MIKE, and SURF GANG announce their joint headline tour and share the album’s lead double single and music video for “Minty // Earth.”

POMPEII / UTILITY Track List

1. The Fall

2. MY WORST (rebuke)

3. Da Bid (feat. Jadasea)

4. NOT 4TW (feat. Anysia Kym)

5. THE POPE

6. AFRO

7. Minty

8. F.E.A.R. (feat. Niontay)

9. Tampering

10. Shutter Island

11. Back LA (feat. Na-Kel Smith)

12. Back Home

13. Kirkland (feat. Earl Sweatshirt)

14. #FREE #MIKE

15. Man of the Month

UTILITY

1. this2shallpass

2. 🙁 again 🙂

3. Home on the Range

4, React

5. Hot Water (Cahuilla)

6. rectangle lens

7. Leadbelly (feat. MIKE)

8. quikk

9. Ew!

10. Earth

11. Chali 2na

12. Sisyphus

13. Locusts (feat. Lerado Khalil)

14. Tour de France

15. Chicago

16. Book of Eli

17. AOK

18. Don’t Worry!