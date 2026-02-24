Kim Gordon Shares Dynamic New Single & Video “Dirty Tech”

Home News Juliet Paiz February 24th, 2026 - 5:15 PM

According to Pitchfork, Kim Gordon has released a new single, “Dirty Tech,” along with a video. The track continues Gordon’s recent run of bold and stripped-back music that takes a close look at modern life, especially the language and habits shaped by technology. Lyrically, the song pulls from phrases tied to work culture and digital systems, repeating them in a way that makes them feel strange and hollow rather than useful. The words are delivered in Gordon’s calm and steady voice, letting the meaning land without forcing it.

“Dirty Tech” is driven by a rigid and mechanical beat with rough electronic textures underneath. The sound feels tense and controlled, leaving Gordon’s vocal to sit right at the center. It is not flashy or loud but it carries weight through repetition and tone, creating a sense of resistance rather than release.

The video takes place inside an empty office setting and was directed by Monica Haworth. Gordon moves through the space alone, surrounded by desks chairs and other everyday office objects. As the video goes on, the room becomes less orderly. Furniture is pushed dragged and shifted, turning a familiar workplace into something uncomfortable and unstable. Gordon remains focused throughout, never playing to the camera, which gives the visuals a quiet strength.

Together the song and video make a clear statement. “Dirty Tech” does not celebrate innovation or speed. Instead it questions the systems and language people are expected to accept every day. Gordon presents the idea without drama, letting simple actions and repeated words speak for themselves.