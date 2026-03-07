Machine Head & Killswitch Engage Announce Summer 2026 U.S. Tour Dates With Iron Reagan & Havok

Home News Nick Aagesen March 7th, 2026 - 3:14 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Machine Head has announced a new summer tour with Killswitch Engage. The tour begins in June with the two bands traveling across the United States. Tickets went on sale Friday, March 5th, at 10:00. They say that with a shared history and love of music, these shows will be the showcase the power of the pit. The new tour will also feature Havok and Iron Reagan on select nights.

The Machine Heads’ Rob Flynn commented on the new tour saying that he is “fired up,” to finally be hitting the road with Killswitch Engage. Also saying that they have had a shared history and respect for a long time, but this will be the first time actually touring together. He wants this tour to be about connection, intensity, and reminding people why heavy music hits hardest when it’s experienced together. Machine Head will also end the year with a holiday themed “A night with,” shows.

06.03 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

06.05 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

06.07 South Bend, IN @ Four Winds Field

06.09 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

06.11 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

06.12 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

06.13 Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

06.16 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

06.17 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

06.19 Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

06.20 Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

06.21 San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

06.23 Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center

06.24 Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

06.25 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

06.27 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield