The Devil Wears Prada Shares Secret Song “Play The Old Shit”

Just days after the release of their tenth studio album, the metal group The Devil Wears Prada released one more track to accompany the album. Fans who purchased the record on vinyl may have noticed that for a few days, the record runtime was just a few minutes longer than listed on streaming. After the 14th and final track on the album, “Paradise”, the record goes quiet for a moment before a woman’s voice can be heard. The woman begins to call out the band, saying they are no longer that good because they refuse to “Play The Old Shit”. Immediately after, a rush of sound from distorted guitar and heavy drums fills the song and leads the rest of the band in.

The song is fast and loud with vocals that cut over the pounding drums.The track officially tracks in at just under four minutes though about the last minute of the track is simply a small outro with the drums and guitar. Overall, This was a fun secret song for fans who got early access with the vinyl record. Not only was it a pleasant surprise but also a quality track that is already doing well on streaming.

Ironically considering the title, “Play The Old Shit” is a new track from The Devil Wears Prada who have plenty on their plate this sumer, when they take the new album on tour. The tour will only last a month but the group will have to play 15 shows in that time. Fans out west and in central states will have a chance to see The Devil Wears Prada live as they tour the new album, and of course the no-longer secret song.

3/13 — Oklahoma City, OK — Diamond Ballroom

3/14 — Ft Worth, TX — Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

3/15 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Event Center

3/17 — Tucson, AZ — Rialto Theatre

3/18 — Las Vegas, NV — House of Blues

3/20 — Riverside, CA — Riverside Municipal Auditorium

3/21 — San Diego, CA — Soma

3/22 — Sacramento, CA — Ace of Spades

3/24 — Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory

3/25 — Boise, ID — Knitting Factory

3/27 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot

3/28 — Denver, CO — Summit

3/29 — Lawrence, KS — Granada

3/31 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore

4/1 — Madison, WI — Sylvee

4/2 — Grand Rapids, MI — The Intersection

4/3 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

4/5 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

4/7 — Jacksonville, FL — FIVE

4/8 — Fort Lauderdale, FL — Revolution

4/10 — North Myrtle Beach, SC — House of Blues

4/11 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade

4/12 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl